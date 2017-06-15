UPS gunman who killed 3 had filed overtime grievances

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers had filed a grievance that he was working excessive overtime.

UPS union official Joseph Cilia told The Associated Press that 38-year-old Jimmy Lam had filed the grievance in March and had requested that the package delivery company relieve him of working extra hours going forward.

Lam appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.

Officials late Wednesday confirmed 50-year-old Benson Louie, 56-year-old Wayne Chan, and 46-year-old Mike Lefiti were killed in the shooting.

Two other UPS employees were wounded, but Cilia said both were released from the hospital.