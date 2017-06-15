Student freed by North Korea in coma suffered ‘severe neurological injury’

By Published:
Otto Warmbier
FILE - In this March 16, 2016, file photo, American student Otto Warmbier, center, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. Warmbier, whose parents say has been in a coma while serving a 15-year prison term in North Korea, was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. (AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin, File)

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio hospital spokeswoman says the American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma suffered a “severe neurological injury.”

Kelly Martin of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday that Otto Warmbier is in stable condition after arriving at the hospital two days ago.

Doctors plan a news conference on campus later Thursday.

His father, Fred Warmbier, said Thursday he does not believe North Korea’s explanation that the coma resulted from botulism and a sleeping pill.

Fred Warmbier said there’s relief to have their son home in the arms of those who love him and anger that he was so brutally treated for so long.

In March 2016, North Korea’s highest court sentenced Warmbier to 15 years in prison with hard labor for subversion as he tearfully confessed that he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

