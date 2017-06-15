School project washes ashore on Edisto Beach; to be re-launched Thursday

By Published:
Credit: Edisto Beach Police

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — A small boat washed up near beach access 24 in Edisto Beach on Monday, June 12.

According to the Edisto Beach Police Department, the boat had a letter saying it was a 5th-grade class project from Summit-Questa Montessori School in Davie, Florida near Fort Lauderdale.

School officials say the boat was launched four years ago.

School project washes ashore on Edisto Beach

On Thursday, June 15, the boat will be re-launched by a ship leaving the Charleston harbor.

We’re told the boat will be taken out to sea and launched so that it can begin its next adventure.

