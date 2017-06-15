Reward offered after man found dead ﻿inside of car in McClellanville

By Published: Updated:
Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is now offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in a fatal shooting in McClellanville, December 2016.

Authorities say shortly after midnight on December 30, deputies responded to 824 Burgin Road after receiving a call in reference to a shooting.

A man, later identified as 45-year-old Jermaine Frasier, was inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to spokeswoman Lieutenant Rita Zelinsky. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were several bullet holes in the front windshield.

“If you know something about this case, someone you heard talking who knows a lot about the shooting, something you saw, such as people running from the scene, someone you have never seen before running from the scene or walking in the neighborhood, or a strange vehicle parked nearby, or a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed, you may have a missing piece of the puzzle,” Crime Stoppers said in a news release.

Even if you think the police already have this information, authorities would like for you to still contact them at 843-554-1111.

You could earn a $2,000 cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s