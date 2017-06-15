New video shows altercation between Conway High football coach, student

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Conway High School football coach who was placed on administrative leave last month, was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly assaulting a student, according to arrest records.

An Horry County Schools spokesperson confirmed May 30 that head Conway High football coach Chuck Jordan, a substitute teacher, and a student were involved in an “incident” on May 26.

The school district’s spokesperson Teal Britton said at the time that Jordan was on administrative leave, with pay, following the incident with a student. Britton added that the student was disciplined and the substitute teacher has been temporarily removed from the list of substitute teachers.

School officials couldn’t say whether or not the matter was criminal at the time it occurred, but an investigation into the incident was requested, and the coach and student were both been arrested.

Officers state within the police report that after reviewing the video, speaking with witnesses and interviewing the coach and the student, the case was presented to the judge who found probable cause to arrest both men.

Jordan’s attorney, Tommy Brittain, said he will file a motion to have the charges dropped.

“A 17-year-old student and Chuck Jordan apparently had an instantaneous brushing of one another,” said Brittain, “It was just as incidental of a contact as two human beings have.”

On Thursday morning, Jordan, 60, was booked into J. Rueben Long Detention Center on one charge of assault and battery third degree.

A copy of Jordan’s arrest warrant states the football coach was at Conway High School on May 26 when he “did unlawfully and without just cause place his hand on [name redacted] neck and shoulder area.” Jordan was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 9:11 a.m. on a $500 bond.

The student involved in the situation was also arrested. An incident report from Conway Police says 17-year-old Ka’Brian Javar Hickman is charged with disturbing schools. The report says Hickman displayed “actions during school hours on school property with loud obscene language and behavior.”

Hickman’s arrest warrant also says he kicked over a trash can when he was in the gym and disturbed a class in session at the time.

Hickman was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 8:53 a.m. Thursday on a $500 bond.

Both Jordan and Hickman have been released from jail.

Jordan served as both the athletic director and head football coach at Conway High School for 32 years before resigning from his athletic director post in 2014 to focus more on football.