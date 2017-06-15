Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino suspended for 5 ACC games

FILE - In this March 19, 2017, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino walks off the court after a 73-69 loss to Michigan in a second-round game in the men's NCAA college basketball tournament in Indianapolis. Louisville and coach Pitino are awaiting discipline from the NCAA on Thursday, June 15, 2017, regarding a sex scandal that engulfed the men's basketball program. A former men's basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – NCAA suspends Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for 5 ACC games following sex scandal investigation.

A former men’s basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits.

The school met with the governing body in April and expects to hear about its penalties from the Committee on Infractions.

Louisville self-imposed several sanctions last year, including a postseason ban along with reducing scholarships and recruiting visits by assistant coaches.

