Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino suspended for 5 ACC games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – NCAA suspends Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino for 5 ACC games following sex scandal investigation.

A former men’s basketball staffer is alleged to have hired strippers to entertain players and recruits.

The school met with the governing body in April and expects to hear about its penalties from the Committee on Infractions.

Louisville self-imposed several sanctions last year, including a postseason ban along with reducing scholarships and recruiting visits by assistant coaches.