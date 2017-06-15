Looking for a job? Use social media

WSPA Published:
FILE - In this May 21, 2013 file photo, a view of an iPhone in Washington showing the Twitter app, right, among others. Think of it as tweeting for dollars. The social media service Twitter on Tuesday introduced a feature that enables political candidates and advocacy groups to raise money directly via its mobile application, making it quicker and easier to harvest small donations from followers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(WSPA) — If you’re looking to find a job, social media might be the answer.

Sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin are all places you can follow your friends and find a job.

Take Mcdonald’s, they took out a 10-second long ad on Snapchat that takes you straight to the chain’s career website.

If you want to search many sites like Facebook or Twitter, use hashtags. Try keywords such as #hiring, #jobs or #applynow.

Not only will you find job postings, you’ll also see tips that may help you ace the interview.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s