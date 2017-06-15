Illegal gambling business busted in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)– The Dorchester County Sherrif’s Office says they seized 10 gambling machines and $11,900 from a business in Summerville.

Officials say they began an investigation into illegal gambling at 398-F West 5th North Street Summerville after observing suspicious activity.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Summerville Police Metro Narcotics Unit say they saw business owners moving gambling machines from a moving truck to the business.

Reports say an undercover Detective infiltrated the gambling business and was able to play the machines on several occasions.

On June 9, 2017 a search warrant was executed at the location as well as a 371 Spring View Lane Summerville.

Detectives arrested Jason Wong for Unlawful Games and Betting (16-19-40) and cited a clerk.

Wong bonded out of jail on June 10th.