A news conference is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 by the family of the American released by North Korea.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier is in a coma at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was arrested in January of 2016 while in North Korea and sentenced to 15 years hard labor in prison. At the time, he was a student at the University of Virginia.

Warmbier’s family says he has been in a coma for more than a year.