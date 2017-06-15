Death toll in Somalia restaurant siege up to 31

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) – Police say the death toll in an overnight attack by al-Shabab extremists on a popular restaurant in Somalia’s capital has risen to 31.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says many of the victims were killed at point-blank range after the attackers hunted them down.

Police say nearly 40 people were wounded in the assault that began when a car bomb exploded outside the Pizza House restaurant in Mogadishu.

Security forces ended the siege Thursday morning after the extremist snipers fired on them. Hussein says all five attackers were killed.