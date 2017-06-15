Crews respond to reported structure fire in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel is responding to a reported structure fire in Hollywood.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews with the St. Paul’s Fire Department responded to the 5200 block of Highway 165 on Thursday, June 15 at 7 a.m.

We do have a crew headed to the scene. We’ll provide updates when they become available.

