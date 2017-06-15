Building blaze in London now out

LONDON (AP) – Firefighters have extinguished the last of the flames at the 24-story and are now working to make the building safe so they can continue the search for more victims.

London’s fire commissioner says that firefighters have been traumatized by the devastation they witnessed during a high-rise apartment blaze that killed at least 12 people.

Entire families are missing, and the death toll is certain to rise. Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told Sky would be a miracle if anyone were to be found alive.

Cotton says that firefighters are having trouble with the aftermath. She says “we like to think of ourselves as ‘roughty, toughty’ and heroes -they are heroes -but they have feelings, and people were absolutely devastated.”