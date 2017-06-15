1 person injured in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The North Charleston Police Department is investigating following a shooting Thursday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, North Charleston Police, North Charleston Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the 2000 block of Arbutus Avenue at 4:58 a.m. on June 15.

Authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

We do have a crew headed that way and will provide updates when they become available.

