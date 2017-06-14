Suspect in shooting of GOP lawmakers in Virginia identified; now dead

Related Coverage House Majority Whip, others shot at congressional baseball practice

WASHINGTON (WCBD/AP/NBC News) – The suspect in the shooting of a Congressman in Virginia is identified as Illinois man named James T. Hodgkinson.

Hodgkinson is 66.

President Donald Trump said at a news conference that the gunman who shot Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, died.

Scalise was shot at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Officials said several other people were also wounded. Trump said Scalise “was badly wounded and is now in stable condition.”

Trump praised the “heroic actions” of the Capital Police at the scene.

The shooting took place as a GOP congressional baseball team was practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, ahead of a charity game between Republicans and Democrats scheduled for Thursday.

Police say it is too early to determine a motive in the shooting.

The shooter wounded multiple people early Wednesday, including Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot in the hip, and a staff member from the office of Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

Scalise is currently undergoing surgery.

Rep. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., who were both at the baseball field, described the weapon used by the shooter as a rifle. Paul said he heard a first, “isolated” shot followed by a “rapid succession” of five to 10 shots.

Capitol Police and Alexandria police officers who responded to the scene exchanged fire with the shooter, according to Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa.