Student released by North Korea now at hospital

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2016 file photo, American student Otto Warmbier speaks to reporters in Pyongyang, North Korea. Secretary of State Tillerson said Tuesday, June 13, 2017, that North Korea released the jailed U.S. university student (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison has been taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

Otto Warmbier, whose parents say is in a coma, arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Tuesday night.

Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the State Department secured the 22-year-old’s release at President Donald Trump’s direction. A plane carrying Warmbier arrived at a Cincinnati airport around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.

