Student released by North Korea now at hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American college student who was released from a North Korean prison has been taken to an Ohio hospital for treatment.

Otto Warmbier, whose parents say is in a coma, arrived at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center late Tuesday night.

Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the State Department secured the 22-year-old’s release at President Donald Trump’s direction. A plane carrying Warmbier arrived at a Cincinnati airport around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Warmbier was sentenced in March 2016 after a televised tearful public confession to trying to steal a propaganda banner.