Seven Tigers drafted on third day of MLB Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. – Seven current Tigers and three Clemson signees were chosen on the final day of the MLB draft on Wednesday. The seven draftees joined fourth-round pick Charlie Barnes (Twins) and seventh-round pick Chase Pinder (Cardinals) as the nine current Tigers drafted in 2017. Clemson’s nine draft picks tied for fourth most in the nation and tied for most in the ACC. It was also the most Tigers drafted since 2009 and tied for third most in school history.

On Wednesday, sophomore righthander Alex Eubanks was selected in the 14th round (No. 434 overall) by the Rangers, junior righty Paul Campbell was chosen in the 21st round (No. 619 overall) by the Rays, senior lefty Pat Krall was picked in the 28th round (No. 831 overall) by the Athletics, junior righthander Jeremy Beasley was drafted in the 30th round (No. 895 overall) by the Angels, junior catcher and infielder Chris Williams was selected in the 31st round (No. 919 overall) by the Rays, junior righty Ryan Miller was picked in the 31st round (No. 920 overall) by the Braves and junior outfielder Reed Rohlman was drafted in the 35th round (No. 1,050 overall) by the Royals.

Eubanks (Moore, S.C.) had a 7-6 record and 4.09 ERA in 18 appearances (16 starts) in 2017. He also had 104 strikeouts against only 15 walks, while his 4.83 career strikeout-to-walk ratio is first in Clemson history. He was the first Tiger selected by the Rangers since 2011 (Will Lamb).

Campbell (Malden, Mass.) had a 5.19 ERA in five appearances (two starts) in 2017. He also had 13 strikeouts in 8.2 innings pitched and has totaled 46 strikeouts in 39.0 innings pitched over 30 appearances (three starts) in his three-year career at Clemson. Campbell was the first Tiger drafted by the Rays since 2012 (Richie Shaffer).

Krall (Downingtown, Pa.) was a Second-Team All-ACC selection as a starting pitcher in 2017. The Senior CLASS Award finalist had an 8-3 record, a save and 3.50 ERA in 17 appearances (16 starts). In three seasons at Clemson, he was 20-9 with nine saves, a 2.89 ERA and .244 opponents’ batting average in 208.2 innings pitched over 73 appearances (19 starts). Krall was the third Tiger in the last four years and fourth in the last six years drafted by the Athletics.

In his first season at Clemson in 2017, Beasley (Lyons, Ga.) was 1-2 with a 5.79 ERA, .214 opponents’ batting average and 26 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched over 23 relief appearances. Beasley was the first Tiger drafted by the Angels since 1994 (Mike Holtz).

Williams (Garden Grove, Calif.) batted .261 with 14 doubles, 14 homers, 51 RBIs and two steals in 49 games (42 starts) in 2017, a season that saw him suffer two injuries. In two seasons at Clemson, he is a career .253 hitter with 19 doubles, a triple, 22 homers and 89 RBIs in 106 games. Williams joined Campbell as 2017 draft picks of the Rays.

In his first year at Clemson in 2017, Miller (Venice, Fla.) was 1-0 with a 3.09 ERA, .220 opponents’ batting average and 11 strikeouts against two walks in 11.2 innings pitched over 11 relief appearances. Miller, whose 2017 season was cut short due to injury, was the first Tiger drafted by the Braves since 1990 (Brian Kowitz).

Rohlman (Moore, S.C.) was a second-team All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection in 2017 thanks to hitting .361 with 21 doubles, a triple, six homers, 34 RBIs and a .448 on-base percentage. He is a career .329 hitter with 59 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, 135 RBIs and a .410 on-base percentage in 187 games. Rohlman was the first Tiger drafted by the Royals since 2011 (Joseph Moorefield).

Three Clemson signees were drafted on Wednesday, joining righthander Sam Keating (Fort Myers, Fla.), who was drafted in the fourth round by the Padres on Tuesday, as the four Tiger signees selected in the 2017 draft. On Wednesday, lefthander Sam Weatherly (Howell, Mich.) was drafted in the 27th round by the Blue Jays, outfielder Kier Meredith (Winston-Salem, N.C.) was selected in the 28th round by the Cubs and righthander Spencer Strider (Knoxville, Tenn.) was chosen in the 35th round by the Indians.