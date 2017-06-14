‘Serious collision’ forces portion of Hwy 17 closed View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — All southbound lanes on US-17 near Ira Road are closed following a serious collision, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

We’re told one northbound lane is open.

Authorities tell News 2’s Colby Thelen that multiple people were transported to the hospital.

Tow truck just arrived. Pulled across the street while police continue to investigate. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/iiPzB6l50C — Colby Thelen (@ColbyWCBD) June 14, 2017

We are expecting an official statement from Mount Pleasant Police Department later Wednesday.

