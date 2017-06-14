‘Serious collision’ forces portion of Hwy 17 closed

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — All southbound lanes on US-17 near Ira Road are closed following a serious collision, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

We’re told one northbound lane is open.

Authorities tell News 2’s Colby Thelen that multiple people were transported to the hospital.

We are expecting an official statement from Mount Pleasant Police Department later Wednesday.

