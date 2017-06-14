Search is on for Berkeley County burglary suspect
Search is on for Berkeley County burglary suspect x
Latest Galleries
-
Shooting
-
Show your Pet some Love!
-
Puppies 2
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Travel ban decision in hands of federal appeals court judges
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following three burglaries at a local coffee shop.
Authorities say on May 20, June 7, and June 8 burglaries took place at the Biggby Coffee on Saint James Ave. The incidents happened in the early morning hours between 12:15 a.m. – 2:10 a.m.
If you have any information, contact Detective Woodall at 843-719-4354 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.