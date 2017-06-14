House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseball practice

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WCBD) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, Congressional officials say.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving a trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was among the lawmakers at the scene, told MSNBC that Scalise as a House leader always has Capitol Police with him as security detail.

It was not immediately clear if the wounded officer was part of Scalise’s detail.

Senator Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican, said the shooter was injured and said it appears like it was one shooter that “knew what he was doing,” while speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the field.

He estimated about 25 members were on the field when he heard a very loud shot and the shooter had “a rifle of some type.”

Flake said one staffer was shot in the field and the security detail then responded with firing their own weapons, returning fire until the suspect was down.

He also told reporters that he took Scalise’s phone to call his wife, making sure she did not hear the news indecently.

“He has a lot of ammo,” Flake said. He said the gunman raised the rifle and some members of Congress questioned his presence.

He described him as having white hair and with a blue shirt on, with a clear line of site to the members.

Flake said, “50 would be an understatement” in response to how many rounds of fire were shot.

Scalise was on second base fielding balls when the gunman took aim, according to Senator Flake.

Shooting at congressional baseball practice View as list View as gallery Open Gallery House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, congressional officials say. (June 14) Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

Alexandria Police tweeted that the suspect was believed to be in custody. They added that the suspect was believed and “not a threat.” The victims were being rushed to the hospital.

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are aware of the ongoing situation, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a tweet. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”.

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

The president tweeted, “Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover.”

He adds, “Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

The Democrats are being held securely in the dugout where they are practicing, according to Rep. Jared Polis, D-Co.

Thoughts and prayers w my Republican baseball friends this morning. Dem practice cancelled holding in dugout w security — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) June 14, 2017

A baseball game was scheduled for Thursday, according to Roll Call.

Scalise was in stable condition, said two different senior-level GOP aides. One source said the Republican lawmaker was wounded in the hip area, according to NBC News.

Scalise’s office released the following statement:

This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition. Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues. We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.

South Carolina lawmakers took to social media to express their concerns about the shooting incident:

Praying for @SteveScalise & everyone affected by today’s tragic events. Thanks @CapitolPolice for your dedication & service. — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) June 14, 2017

Prayers for @SteveScalise & others shot this AM at GOP practice for tomorrow's Congressional baseball game. @CapitolPolice truly heroic — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise and others injured…so thankful for Capitol Police officers who likely prevented more injuries this morning. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 14, 2017

