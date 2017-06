Related Coverage Mount Pleasant may deem murals public art

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The mural painted on Moe’s Southwestern Grill in Mount Pleasant is here to stay.

Town council voted to keep it during its meeting on Tuesday, June 14.

The mural was cited for violating town codes last year. At the time, town code stated artwork that grabbed attention must be painted over.

The owners argued the mural was not a sign but a piece of art.