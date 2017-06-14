McMaster recognizes new law meant to protect highway workers

By Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Henry McMaster is ceremoniously signing a law that aims to slow down drivers in highway construction zones to protect workers.

The Republican governor is holding the ceremony Wednesday at the state Department of Transportation maintenance facility in Aiken.

A driver who disobeys traffic control signs or disregards orange cones can be charged with endangering a highway worker. The fine is up to $1,000 if no one is injured. It increases to up to $5,000 if injury results, depending on the severity.

It took effect with McMaster’s signature May 19.

The bill was approved unanimously after two DOT workers were struck and killed in a hit and run near North Augusta in March.

The legislative effort began in 2013 after a highway worker was killed in Williamsburg County in 2013.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s