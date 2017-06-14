Man identifies himself as landscaper, steals items from victims

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following two incidents in West Ashley and James Island.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, June 13, a Hispanic male knocked on the doors of at least two homes and identified himself as a landscaper.

We’re told he took the victims to the back yard and told them he was working on a neighboring yard. He did not try to sell anything to the victims but spent a significant amount of time with them outside. After he left, the victims realized their property was stolen.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06’, approximately 160 lbs. He was wearing a white polo shirt.

If you have any information, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 843-554-2473 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.