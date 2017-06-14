Man arrested for backpack full of drugs

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD)- A Branchville man was arrested on drug-related charges during a search for stolen property.

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Shamir Koger after searching his backpack and finding more than two and a half pounds of high-grade marijuana, several grams of cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun.

The marijuana alone is estimated to be worth $12,000.

Koger has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Koger faced a judge in bond court and was granted a $30,000 bond.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.