Man arrested for backpack full of drugs

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Producer Published:

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD)- A  Branchville man was arrested on drug-related charges during a search for stolen property.

Shamir Koger

Authorities arrested 33-year-old Shamir Koger after searching his backpack and finding more than two and a half pounds of high-grade marijuana, several grams of cocaine, and a 9 mm handgun.

The marijuana alone is estimated to be worth $12,000.

Koger has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Koger faced a judge in bond court and was granted a $30,000 bond.

