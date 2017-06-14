Coast Guard and FBI respond to reports of possible explosives in Wando Terminal

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The United States Coast Guard says they were made aware of a possible threat in containers aboard the vessel Maersk Memphis at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the type of the potential threat. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

USCG says Maersk Memphis is moored at the Wando Terminal which has been evacuated. Officials say law enforcement units from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat.

The Charleston County Sherriff’s office and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

We are told by a source that law enforcement has identified four containers with possible explosives inside. Those containers are in the process of being removed from the ship and searched.

#Update A 1 NM safety zone has been established around the vessel while law enforcement authorities investigate the threat. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) June 15, 2017

We are told that terminal employees are in a safe place at this time.

The ship came in from Norfolk, Virginia, however the original location of the containers is unknown at this time.

