Coast Guard and FBI respond to possible bomb threat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Coast Guard and FBI are responding to an incident at the Wando Terminal.

We are told by a source that law enforcement has identified four containers with possible explosives inside. Those containers are in the process of being removed from the ship and searched.

We are told that terminal employees are in a safe place at this time.

The ship has come in from Norfolk, Virginia, however the original location of the ship is unknown at this time.

The Wando terminal is currently shut down.

