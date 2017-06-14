Charleston County School District to hold public listening sessions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County School District is hosting six public listening sessions to gather input and feedback in order to create a new strategic plan for the district.

The sessions will include round-table discussions from each of the following categories: teachers, principals, parents, students, civic/community leaders and business leaders.

The listening sessions are open to the public and will allow for general comments.

“This new strategic plan for the district and the timeline for implementing it will reflect the feedback received during these listening sessions,” said Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait. “We are inviting key stakeholders from across the community to sit down and help influence the plan in order to have the most positive and lasting impact for our children.”

All sessions will be held at the Charleston County School District administrative building (75 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401).

Listening Session Schedule*:

Teacher Listening Session

Thursday, June 15, 2017, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Principal Listening Session

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Business Leaders Listening Session

Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Student Listening Session

Thursday, June 29, 2017, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parent Listening Session

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Community Listening Session

Tuesday, July 18, 2017, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.