Bride thanks deputy for getting her to the chapel on time

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is thanking a sheriff’s deputy for getting her to her wedding on time after her limo broke down.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office posted Kelly Bushey Walker’s thank you note on its Facebook page Tuesday.

Walker says the limo transporting the bridal party broke down 30 minutes from the chapel June 3. Someone in the party called the sheriff’s office and flagged down one of the buses carrying guests to the ceremony.

Walker says Deputy Taylor East “put my wedding jitters at ease and made my sister and I laugh.”

East told The AP he drove them from Travelers Rest to the Cliffs Communities’ mountaintop chapel near Landrum with 10 minutes to spare.

Walker told AP she and her husband are honeymooning in South Africa.