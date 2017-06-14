3 arrested on over 100 charges in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCBD)- Three men have been arrested in Orangeburg County on over 100 charges.

20-year-old Thomas Horne, 21-year-old James Beason III, and 21-year-old Austin Tindall together face 101 charges in connection to a string of burglaries and thefts.

According to the Sheriff, the three started stealing items like lawnmowers and yard equipment before breaking into at least one church.

Some of the stolen property has been returned to the owners.

Horne faces 39 charges, Beason faces 30 charges, and Tindall faces 32 charges, including first degree burglary, petit larceny, grand larceny, and malicious injury to real and personal property.

More charges are possible.

The three faced a judge in bond court Tuesday: Horne was granted bond at $118,501, Beason’s bond was set at $92,500, and Tindall’s was set at $73,000.

Authorities say another person is wanted for questioning in connection to these crimes.

