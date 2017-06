SUMTER, S.C. (AP) – One person has died in a boating accident on a South Carolina lake.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told local media outlets that one person died Tuesday night in a boating accident on Lake Marion in Sumter County.

Authorities were called to a boat landing around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Department of Natural Resources and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the victim, whose name has not been released.