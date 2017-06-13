Verizon takes over Yahoo to complete $4.5 billion deal

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Monday, July 25, 2016, file photo shows the Yahoo and Verizon logos on a laptop, in North Andover, Mass. Yahoo is taking a $350 million hit on its previously announced $4.8 billion sale to Verizon in a concession for security lapses that exposed personal information stored in more than 1 billion Yahoo user accounts. The revised agreement announced Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, eases investor worries that Verizon Communications Inc. would demand a discount of at least $1 billion or cancel the deal entirely. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Verizon has taken over Yahoo, completing a $4.5 billion deal that will usher in a new management team to attempt to wring more advertising revenue from one of the internet’s best-known brands.

Tuesday’s closure of the sale ends Yahoo’s 21-year history as a publicly traded company. It also ends the nearly five-year reign of Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, who isn’t joining Verizon.

Yahoo’s email and other digital services will be run by Tim Armstrong, who has been in charge of AOL. Armstrong is now CEO of a new Verizon subsidiary called Oath, which will consist of Yahoo and AOL services.

Verizon won’t be getting Yahoo’s prized stakes in two Asian internet companies, Alibaba Group and Yahoo Japan. Those will belong to a newly formed company called Altaba.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s