Summer swim lesson registration

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) -City of Charleston Recreation is offering summer swim lessons.

Those interested in registering can do so on June 17th at 9 a.m. in person at W.L. Stephens Pool (West Ashley), James Island Pool (JI), Herbert Hasell (Downtown), or MLK Pool (Downtown) for summer sessions III & IV.

Session III: July 10-20

Session IV: July 24-August 3

Cost (ages 6 months – 3 years): $25 resident / $35 non-resident

Cost (ages 4 & up): $30 resident / $40 non-resident

Information on Swim Lessons

Swimming & Water Safety Levels

Swim Lessons Registration Form