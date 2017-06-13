Crews work to extinguish fire in West Ashley business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported fire in West Ashley, Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Andrews Fire Department, the response was in reference to a fire in a paint bin at Fender Mender of West Ashley. Officials say there is no major damage except to a paint booth.

The call came in at 8:21 a.m, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.