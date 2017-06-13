SC annual holds annual tax-free weekend August 4-6

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — The Sales Tax Holiday weekend in South Carolina will begin Friday, August 4 and end Sunday, August 6 at midnight.

During the annual event, South Carolina shoppers can purchase a number of back-to-school items tax-free.

For one weekend every summer, specific items are exempt from the 6% state sales tax and any applicable local sales taxes. Some of the tax-free items include paper, notebooks, pens and pencils, book bags, computers, clothing, shoes, bed linens, and bath towels.

During the 17th Annual Sales Tax Holiday, shoppers are expected to save an estimated $2.25 million, according to the Board of Economic Advisors.

Jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture, and items placed on layaway are not exempt from sales taxes.

COMPLETE LIST OF EXEMPT AND NONEXEMPT TAX ITEMS