Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

By Published: Updated:
Two escaped prisoners, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe are on the run in Putnam County, Georgia. Georgia Department of Public Safety. "

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

The FBI says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were seen getting into a “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the getaway happened at about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the slain prison guards weren’t immediately released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s