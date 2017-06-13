Prison guards killed by inmates during transport in Georgia

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

The FBI says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were seen getting into a “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the getaway happened at about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the slain prison guards weren’t immediately released.