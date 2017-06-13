Petition to change Mount Pleasant government falls short

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A group trying to change how the fourth largest municipality in the state governs will have to wait a few more years before they can try to place it on a ballot again.

Mount Pleasant United was 858 signatures short of the required 9,195 to get the issue of single member districts on a ballot for this November.

“I don’t understand why you have that many signatures showing that there is an interest in the topic and yet you don’t want to have the discussion,” said MPU member Rodley Millet.

The 8,337 signatures collected is more votes than any individual candidate for mayor or council received in the 2015 election.

Charleston and North Charleston both elect their council members through single member districts.

Millet says the town is big enough and fears councilman don’t truly know the people their representing.

“How well do we know that individual from the other side of town,” said Millet.

Councilman Joe Bustos says when there is an issue people will call all 9 members of council and the single member district proposition could make it so not everyone’s voice is heard.

“It makes it easier for the other representatives to have sort of a deaf ear to that,” said Councilman Joe Bustos, “where as if all 8 and the mayor are elected at large then you have to listen to every segment of the town.”

The issue isn’t eligible to be on the ballot again until 2019.