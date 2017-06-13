Only 2 mid-size SUVs offer ‘good’ headlights, group says

New tests by the insurance industry reveal some important news for millions of drivers.

Headlights on midsize SUVs are improving when it comes to visibility, but many are doing a poor job of lighting up the road ahead while limiting bothersome glare.

That’s according to evaluations by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Among the 37 midsize SUVs tested, more than half rated “Marginal” or “Poor” for headlight performance.

The only models available with “Good”-rated headlights were the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and the 2017 Volvo xc60.

The tests measure the amount of usable light provided by low and high beams on straight roads and curves.