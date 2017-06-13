N. Charleston police search for man after homicide

North Charleston police issued an alert Tuesday asking for help as they searched for a person of interest as part of a homicide investigation.

The department released a drawing of the man investigators are trying to identify. Police say the man may have been seen in the area of of a deadly shooting that happened June 7 on St. Johns Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman died from her injuries. The survivor told police that he was shot as he opened the front door.

Police say the shooter may have fled the scene on a moped.

If you recognize the man police are searching for or know any of his associates, call the North Charleston Police Department at (843) 740-2656.