Leasing begins at former apartment complex evacuated due to structural concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Leasing begins the week of June 12 for the Link Apartments Mixson in North Charleston.

They were formerly known as the Flats at Mixson.

There were 268 apartment units at the Flats at Mixson, all of which were evacuated by May 31, 2016 after people who lived there were given a 30-day notice.

In letter received by residents, Mixson management wrote “there is a concern that the buildings are not safe for long term occupancy due to water intrusion which has caused structural issues.”

Grubb Properties acquired the apartments and renovated them. Officials say all issues have been resolved.

Apartments will begin being leased Thursday, June 15.