Driver thrown from carriage, horse struck parked car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A carriage driver is recovering following an incident in downtown Charleston involving a horse, Monday night.

According to Charleston Police, the horse started galloping while returning to the barn on June 12 on Anson Street. We’re told it ran past the barn and turned onto Pinckney Street. The horse then ran over a curb into a private parking lot and hit a parked car.

The driver was thrown from the carriage. The carriage wheel ran over the driver’s leg. Medics transported the driver to the Medical University of South Carolina for an evaluation.

Charleston Carriage Works, which owns the horse named Lucas, says it is paying for all of the damage to the parked car, according to police.