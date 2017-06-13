Door-to-door sales in Georgetown not a scam

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says if a student shows up at your door selling books, it may not be a scam.

A post for the sheriff’s office Facebook page says college students with Southwestern Advantage are in the Georgetown County area this summer selling books door-to-door. One of the students, who attends Texas A&M University, visited the sheriff’s office to make deputies aware of the program and assure officials that the students will follow all laws when selling the educational material.

Officials say the students selling books door-to-door have actually completed more than 90 hours of training in business management, sales, ethics and safety, and other areas.

Anyone who wishes to verify a student’s identity may contact the Southwestern Advantage Customer Contact Center at (888) 551-5901 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.