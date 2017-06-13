Boy, 6, found dead on daycare bus

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WCBD) — A six-year-old boy was found dead on a daycare bus in West Memphis, Arkansas, Monday morning.

Police say the child was left in the van — in the hot sun — for more than eight hours.

They say the boy was picked up from his home before 7 a.m. on June 12 but never left the bus. He was in a booster seat but it’s not clear why he did not get out or could not get out.

Authorities say the child was not found until 3:30 p.m. The van belongs to Ascent Children’s Health Services.

An investigation is underway but at this time there have been no arrests.