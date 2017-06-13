80 years later, class ring found at bottom of lake

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — After being lost for some 80 years, a class ring found at the bottom of a West Michigan lake has been returned to its owner’s son.

Bob Weaver graduated from Caledonia High School in 1930. It wasn’t long after that he lost his class ring — probably while swimming in Green Lake in northern Allegan County.

Decades later, it was spotted by area resident Kevin Ainsworth, who likes to find things and sometimes posts about it on Facebook.

“He has found like 20 rings in the Green Lake area and this is the first one that he was able to get back to the owner,” Bob Weaver Jr., the son of the ring’s original owner, said.

It was easy to confirm the Weavers were the rightful owners — Weaver Sr. was the only Bob to graduate from Caledonia in 1930.

“It was quite a surprise,” Weaver Jr. told 24 Hour News 8.

The 10-karat gold ring was purchased when times were tough.

“When my dad tells me that he didn’t have money to run his car for gasoline and things like that, I can imagine that it was quite an expense in those days,” Weaver Jr. said. “He definitely would have been surprised, I think, that it came back.”

Weaver Sr. was in his early 70s when he died in 1984. His son, a grandson and a great-grandson all share the name Bob.

The ring was in good condition when it was found. The family took it to a local jeweler to have in cleaned up and plans to keep it for years to come.

When asked if the ring would ever get lost again, Weaver Jr. laughed.

“I hope not,” he said. “We’re going to keep an eye on it now.”