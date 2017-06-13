3rd Annual JAZZ Crawl for Charity headed to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Some of the Lowcountry’s favorite restaurants, musicians, and artists are coming together Saturday, June 17 to bring you ‘The Sights | The Sounds | The Tastes of New Orleans in Charleston, SC’ with the 3rd Annual JAZZ Crawl for Charity. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. at Bay Street Biergarten.

The JAZZ Crawl vibrantly celebrates the culture of New Orleans and donates instruments to local youth organizations as a tribute to a dearly missed friend.

The theme of the event is a Mardi Gras Krewe. After checking in at the first location a random drawing will determine the 2017 Royal Court of the Krewe. The newly crowned King, Queen, Dukes, and Maids of the Krewe will then join some of Charleston’s most talented jazz musicians as they lead the Second Line Krewe Parade up King Street. Rick Tringali, founder of the JAZZ Crawl, said: “The blaring similarities between the Holy City and the Crescent City make Charleston a picture-perfect setting to highlight the festive traditions and artistic culture of New Orleans.” Each location will showcase traditional cuisines, spirits, music, and artwork of New Orleans – with a Charleston twist. World-class talent and hometown favorite, Cameron Handel, will be lead trumpet in the band.

The JAZZ Crawl for Charity works with local music schools and youth organizations to identify the specific needs of exceptional students that don’t have the means to afford their own instruments. Proceeds from the event are used to purchase quality instruments so that these children can continue to grow their musical talents without the restraints of sharing rented equipment at school. This year 8 students from the Allegro Charter School of Music have been selected as hopeful recipients.