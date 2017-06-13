3 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in gunfire in Afghanistan

The remains of three U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan are back on U.S. soil.

The soldiers, part of the 101st Airborne Division based at Fort Campbell, are identified as Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Maryland; Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, of Barstow, California; and Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22, of Youngsville, North Carolina

They were fatally shot in Afghanistan.

The statement from the Defense Department says the soldiers died June 10 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds. The shooting is under investigation.