25 arrested in Berkeley County following warrant sweep

25 arrested in Berkeley County following warrant sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — On Friday, June 9, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, SC Probation & Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police & Saint Stephen Police worked together on a warrant sweep and saturation in the north end of Berkeley County. There were more than 45 law enforcement officials working the event.

The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of 35g of Meth, 35g Heroin, 12g Cocaine and a Springfield 9mm along with two arrests for Driving Under the Influence, First Offense. There was a total of 25 arrests, 23 were in custody while the remaining two were cited and released from their place of arrest.

“Bringing out law enforcement partners together to work collaboratively is really beneficial. Tonight, we were able to not only serve some outstanding warrants but we also removed several violent felons, some of which were armed, from the communities where they were living,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Spann, Saint Julian
Family Court Bench Warrant

Headden, John Tracy
Bench Warrant- Breach of Trust

Spann, Jerome
Family Court Bench Warrant

Seabrook, Harold Clinton
Assault & Battery 3rd

Cleveland, Genaba
Bench Warrant- DUS

Simmons, Arnold
Bench Warrant- DUS 1st

Segar, Kendrick Dameiond
Bench Warrant- Simple Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Other Substance Schedule I, II, III

Leino, Michael Joseph
Family Court Bench Warrant
Hold for Huntsville

Winfield, Jordan David
Bench Warrant- Unlawful Use of Telephone

Tucker, Scott Moody
Simple Possession of Marijuana

Rinck, Jessica Lynn
Possession of Cocaine

Grant, Ronald Quentis
Open Container
Hold for South Carolina Probation, Parole & Pardon Services

Evans, Carroll Wardell Jr.
Possession of Meth.

Just, Ashley Nicole
Possession of Meth.

Hampton, Lashanda Wykya
Bench Warrants- Simple Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hold for: Orangeburg County

White, Jimmy
Driving Under the Influence 1st

Johnson, Dewayne
Driving Under the Influence 1st

Cox, Thomas Allen Jr.
Dist. Of Meth., Dist. Meth. within ½ mile of School, Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth., Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile of School

Birnie, Nicole Suzette
Possession of Heroin

Simmons, Jerome Keith
Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. & Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. Within ½ mile of School

Thomas, Jennifer Michelle
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3
Unlawful Carrying of Pistol
Trafficking Meth. , Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine

Davis, Teru Khaunti
Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3
Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Crime
Trafficking Meth., Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Family Court Bench Warrant

Sanders, Wade Zamar
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Photo Unavailable

McClennon, Preston Wally
Family Court Bench Warrant
Photo Unavailable

Denbleyker, Timmy Ray
Simple Possession of Marijuana
Assault & Battery 3rd & Trespassing after Notice

