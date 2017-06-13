25 arrested in Berkeley County following warrant sweep View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Arnold Simmons Ashley Nicole Just Carroll Wardell Evans Jr Dewayne Johnson Genaba Cleveland Harold Clinton Seabrook Jennifer Michelle Thomas Jerome Keith Simmons Jerome Spann Jessica Lynn Rinck Jimmy White John Tracy Headden Jordan David Winfield Kendrick Dameiond Segar Lashanda Wykya Hampton Michael Joseph Leino Nicole Suzette Birnie Ronald Quentis Grant Saint Julian Spann Scott Moody Tucker Teru Khaunti Davis Thomas Allen Cox Jr Timmy Ray Denbleyker

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — On Friday, June 9, members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, SC Probation & Parole, Bonneau Police, Moncks Corner Police & Saint Stephen Police worked together on a warrant sweep and saturation in the north end of Berkeley County. There were more than 45 law enforcement officials working the event.

The arrests ranged from a traffic bench warrant to possession of 35g of Meth, 35g Heroin, 12g Cocaine and a Springfield 9mm along with two arrests for Driving Under the Influence, First Offense. There was a total of 25 arrests, 23 were in custody while the remaining two were cited and released from their place of arrest.

“Bringing out law enforcement partners together to work collaboratively is really beneficial. Tonight, we were able to not only serve some outstanding warrants but we also removed several violent felons, some of which were armed, from the communities where they were living,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.

Spann, Saint Julian

Family Court Bench Warrant

Headden, John Tracy

Bench Warrant- Breach of Trust

Spann, Jerome

Family Court Bench Warrant

Seabrook, Harold Clinton

Assault & Battery 3rd

Cleveland, Genaba

Bench Warrant- DUS

Simmons, Arnold

Bench Warrant- DUS 1st

Segar, Kendrick Dameiond

Bench Warrant- Simple Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Other Substance Schedule I, II, III

Leino, Michael Joseph

Family Court Bench Warrant

Hold for Huntsville

Winfield, Jordan David

Bench Warrant- Unlawful Use of Telephone

Tucker, Scott Moody

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Rinck, Jessica Lynn

Possession of Cocaine

Grant, Ronald Quentis

Open Container

Hold for South Carolina Probation, Parole & Pardon Services

Evans, Carroll Wardell Jr.

Possession of Meth.

Just, Ashley Nicole

Possession of Meth.

Hampton, Lashanda Wykya

Bench Warrants- Simple Possession of Marijuana & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hold for: Orangeburg County

White, Jimmy

Driving Under the Influence 1st

Johnson, Dewayne

Driving Under the Influence 1st

Cox, Thomas Allen Jr.

Dist. Of Meth., Dist. Meth. within ½ mile of School, Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth., Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth within ½ mile of School

Birnie, Nicole Suzette

Possession of Heroin

Simmons, Jerome Keith

Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. & Possession With Intent to Distribute Meth. Within ½ mile of School

Thomas, Jennifer Michelle

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3

Unlawful Carrying of Pistol

Trafficking Meth. , Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine

Davis, Teru Khaunti

Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime x 3

Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Crime

Trafficking Meth., Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Cocaine, Family Court Bench Warrant

Sanders, Wade Zamar

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Photo Unavailable

McClennon, Preston Wally

Family Court Bench Warrant

Photo Unavailable

Denbleyker, Timmy Ray

Simple Possession of Marijuana

Assault & Battery 3rd & Trespassing after Notice