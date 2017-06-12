Two $100K Powerball tickets sold at SC grocery store

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – The winning ticket for the $447 million Powerball wasn’t sold in South Carolina, but that doesn’t mean the Palmetto State didn’t have a few non-jackpot winners.

South Carolina Lottery officials say two tickets each worth $100,000 were sold at a Longs grocery store. The tickets were purchased at the Food Lion #2112 on Hwy. 9 E.

More than 38,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $100,000, officials report. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $40 million.

CNN Money reports the single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California at a store in Menifee, southeast of Los Angeles. The winning numbers were 20, 26, 32, 38, 58 and the Powerball was 3.