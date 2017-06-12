SCDNR investigates eagles’ nest removal from Goose Creek tree

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD) — The Department of Natural Resources is investigating reports of an eagle nest removed from a tree in Goose Creek.

The nest was in a tall tree on a piece of land being developed along Crow Field Boulevard.

John Carter first noticed the nest several years ago. He lives in a neighborhood across from the tree. He’s kept an eye on it, saying he often sees the eagles flying or perched.

Monday, June 5, Carter noticed crews were clearing trees around the nest. He says he stopped them.

The News 2 I-Team contacted the timber company contracted to remove the trees. The owner says he contacted SCDNR and marked off the trees surrounding the nest. He says those trees were not to be removed.

Carter says he returned the following Sunday to check on the nest. He said it was gone.

Carter immediately called SCDNR. Officials confirm there was an eagle’s nest in the tree, and it had been removed.

“I was in disbelief. I was angry. I was committed that I’m going to stand behind this. I’m going to do whatever it takes, that whoever did this is going to get caught, and I’m going to help out in any way,” Carter said.

Right now officials are investigating the severity of the removal. A criminal charge can result in a $10,000 fine.

Officials are also looking into the type of eagles that occupied that nest.