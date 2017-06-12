Police: Man used shotgun shell full of Rice Krispies to shoot victim

EUREKA, Calif. (WCBD) – A California man was arrested after police say he shot a man using a shotgun shell packed with Rice Krispies.

Timothy Glass Jr., 29, was charged with resisting arrest and violating probation.

Officers in Eureka responded to a “shots fired” call at around 3:25 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, according to KFOR.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury to the hand.

Glass was arrested after fleeing into a large homeless encampment.

Police say one detective suffered a minor injury during the arrest.

An investigation revealed Glass used a flare gun to fire the shell, stuffed with Rice Krispies.

The victim identified Glass but decided not to press charges.