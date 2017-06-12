Mt. Pleasant Fire respond to O2 Fitness

By Published: Updated:
Credit: WCBD/Colby Thelen

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) —  Emergency crews responded to a reported structure fire in Mount Pleasant, Monday morning.

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Mount Pleasant Fire responded to O2 Fitness on Johnnie Dodds Blvd on Monday, June 12 at 6:19 a.m.

The Battalion Chief tells our Colby Thelen that there was no active fire. Crews responded to reports of smoke.

