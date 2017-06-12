Inmate hangs self in Spartanburg Co. Detention Center, coroner says

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Spartanburg County Detention Center was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Amarendra Dasa, 21, of Spartanburg was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. inside the detention center.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and SLED are holding a joint investigation into Dasa’s death.

Dasa was charged with killing his younger brother in 2015.

SLED says that they were contacted Saturday morning by the detention center and sent an agent to investigate.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, the results of Dasa’s autopsy were “Asphyxia secondary to hanging.”

We will update this story when more information becomes available.